Reggie Perry powers Bulldogs to win over Vanderbilt
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Reggie Perry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six assists to lead Mississippi State to an 80-70 win over Vanderbilt.
Perry was 7 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free throw line.
Nick Weatherspoon added a season-high 21 points for the Bulldogs.
Saben Lee had 20 points for Vanderbilt and Ejike Obinna had 12.