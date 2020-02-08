× Razorbacks stumble in OT at rival Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 24 points to lead Missouri to an 83-79 overtime victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Pinson, a sophomore guard, went 12 of 13 from the free throw line in a foul-plagued game in which the teams combined to shoot 83 free throws.

Javon Pickett scored 14 points and Reed Nikko finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (11-12, 3-7 Southeastern Conference).

Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points each for the Razorbacks (16-7, 4-6).

Reggie Chaney added 15 points and 11 rebounds.