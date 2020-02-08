× Police issue alert for missing Raleigh man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was last seen leaving his home in Raleigh.

According to the alert, Walter Anderson was last seen leaving his home on Merritt street on Friday afternoon. Police say he was heading to the Cracker Barrel on Shelby Oaks drive but has not been seen since.

Police believe he is driving a silver 2000 Toyota Camry with the Tennessee license plate tag 664-LVL.

He was last seen wearing a blue cap, purple and green jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any idea where Anderson might be, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.