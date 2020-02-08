× One person shot, killed in Northaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot to death in Northaven late Friday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a scene in the 5300 block of Clinchport Circle.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They’re investigating this shooting as a homicide.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.