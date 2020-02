× MFD investigating a structure fire in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive structure fire in North Memphis sent clouds of smoke into the air on Saturday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire on Thomas Street just before 3 p.m. and says no one was hurt.

It is not clear what sparked the flames but the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.