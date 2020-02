× Man charged with raping a 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he slept with a 14-year-old girl.

Lander Settle is charged with statutory rape after police say they were called to a clinic for a 14-year-old who was being seen for sexually transmitted diseases.

The teen told police Settle allegedly gave the teen drugs, alcohol, had sex with her and bought her black and milds before taking her home.

Settle is set to face a Memphis judge on February 10.