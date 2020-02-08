× FedEx allowing pilots to decline trips to China over the coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is allowing its pilots to opt out of trips to China while world health officials are working to contain the coronavirus.

FedEx released a statement on the matter Saturday night:

“The safety and well-being of our team members is always our top priority, and we continue to closely monitor developments related to the coronavirus. Throughout this situation, we have been in constant communication with our crew force regarding our flight operations in China. We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with our pilots that allows crew members to voluntarily decline trips into China.”

A Chinese-American died in a Chinese hospital on Thursday from the virus.

In a statement to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry extended its condolences and described the patient as a “Chinese-American.” The Chinese government had kept in contact with the patient’s family in China, the statement said, and was working to assist the US and the family in “dealing with the aftermath.”

CNN is reporting 803 people have died in China from the virus. Two other deaths have been reporting in Hong Kong and the Philippines.