Two adults, child taken to hospital after Frayser house fire

Posted 5:44 am, February 7, 2020, by
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and a child were rushed to the hospital overnight after being rescued from their burning home.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Millington Road near Creston in Frayser.

When the Memphis Fire Department arrived smoke was pouring from the building. They found all three victims in the house and one of them was rescued from a bedroom upstairs.

The good news is that all three were alert and awake as they were rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters believe the fire started near a floor heater.

