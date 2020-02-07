× Shelby County Community Garden returns, applications available now

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Are you a Shelby County resident who enjoys gardening? Applications are now available for the reestablished Community Gardens program, a local program which allows residents the opportunity to grow their own fruits, vegetables and flowers for free.

“These community garden plots are a great opportunity for residents to grow their own food, nurture healthy lifestyles, and benefit from enjoying our county’s greenspaces,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris in a released statement. “Shelby County wants to have an active role in promoting a culture of healthy living and staying active. I hope residents with a green thumb, or those hoping to get a green thumb, will take advantage of this program.”

The community garden is divided up into hundreds of 100’x25′ plots at 6265 Gardener Road. Right now, they have 150 plots available.

If you are interested in applying, you can click here to see a map of the available plots and select which one you would like. Once you find one, fill out the application attached below and send it to Rachel Gray Program Manager Parks and Grounds 1075 Mullins Station Memphis, TN 38134. You can also email it to community.gardens@shelbycountytn.gov.

Applications must be submitted by February 15.

The gardens will be open in April 2020.

Download: Gardens Application