Memphis teen arrested after break-ins at Horn Lake pawn shop

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A Memphis teen was arrested after he and other suspects reportedly broke into a Horn Lake pawn shop.

Horn Lake Police say a 16-year-old was arrested in Memphis. They’re now working with several agencies to track down others involved.

Surveillance video shows at least four suspects breaking into the door of Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Guns.

The business’s owner, Danny Metcalf, said he got to his business at around 6 Thursday morning and found broken doors, shattered glass and bullet holes inside. He says it’s easily $30,000 worth of damage.

“It’s not so much of the stuff they try to steal. It’s the damage they do and it’s highly costly on a small business and it’s tough,” Metcalf said. “Financially it hurts. We do a lot of business each day and we could not conduct business yesterday.”

It’s the second time he’s dealing with this. Metcalf says thieves targeted his business a month ago after the same thing.

“They’re coming in trying to get the guns and we’ve got them highly secured. They can’t get them,” Metcalf said.

As he goes through this process of repairing again, he’s now adding more security with hopes those responsible will be caught.

“Welcome to Mississippi, because you’re going to get caught one way or another,” Metcalf said. “We’ve got a lot of eyes in the sky and we’re heavily camera-ed here. It’s a good chance you’re going to get caught.”

Call Horn Lake Police if you have information that can help.