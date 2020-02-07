× 19-year-old indicted in shooting death of father of five

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury after the shooting death of a family friend and father of five in Whitehaven.

Terry Moton was charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot Eric Monger multiple times in February 2019. Investigators said the suspect believed Monger had stolen his gun, and had even threatened to kill the victim at some point before the deadly shooting.

Witnesses later identified Moton as the person responsible for Monger’s death.

Monger’s family told WREG shortly after the deadly shooting that the family knew Moton well, and that he had spent a lot of time with them. They were even there the night police say Moton gunned him down as he was leaving his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

“He was just happy. Next thing you know, we heard three shots, but we didn’t pay no mind to it,” the family member said. “I look out the other window, I see a body, and I’m like, ‘Ooh, that’s Eric.'”

His children were also inside when it happened, and loved ones say one of his daughters saw her father laying dead on the ground.

“One of the older ones said, ‘That’s my daddy.'”