Officials: North Memphis commercial building intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in North Memphis overnight that they believe was intentionally set.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire started in a storage room inside the North Highland structure around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke was pouring out of the roof when firefighters arrived. They climbed onto the wood-truss roof and cut a hole in it so they could spray water inside the building.

They managed to knock down the fire in less than half an hour, but stayed on the scene to keep an eye on hot spots.

Property records state there are several buildings making up the one warehouse. The fire department says it doesn't know what this business is, but said there was a lot of damage.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors told WREG that the warehouse has been vacant for years.

Although the warehouse is deserted, neighbors said there has been activity both inside and outside of the nearly 30-thousand square foot facility.

"We have abandoned warehouses and stuff, it's a lot going on," said Corlando Brooks, who lives in the area. "It's supposed to be a car lot, but they turn it into whatever they want to turn it into."

If you can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.