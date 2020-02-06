Latest school closures

Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for upcoming cadet class

February 6, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for its upcoming cadet class.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a U.S. citizen and have no felony convictions.

If approved by the Tennessee Department of Human Resources, applicants will be contacted via email and told to complete a survey within five days. The agility test and interviews will be conducted between March 16 and 19.

Starting pay begins at $41,000 and the position includes retirement and health benefits.

Those interested can apply online through Tuesday, February 18.

