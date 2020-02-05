Latest school closures

Report: Tennessee needs $54.8B for infrastructure needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  — Tennessee’s annual estimated cost for needed public infrastructure improvements is at least $54.8 billion.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations report says the estimate is up by $4.8 billion – or around 9.7% – from last year.

Transportation and utilities needs are the most expensive at $29.6 billion for projects that need to be in some development stage from July 2018 through June 2023, an increase of more than $3.7 billion.

The second largest is $14.2 billion needed for education infrastructure.

The report says funding for about two-thirds of the estimated costs of needed improvements were unavailable when conducting the inventory.

