Memphis in May unveils artwork honoring Ghana by WREG artist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May recently unveiled its poster for this year's celebration and the artist who made it is a WREG employee.

Carl Moore did the artwork honoring Ghana. It's done with acrylics on a canvas.

The unveiling was held at the National Civil Rights Museum and Moore said he studied the country before picking up his brush.

"To really focus on Ghana as a country was my end goal. Just to highlight the beauty, highlight its culture, highlight its industry and those things that make you want to visit Ghana."

This year's Memphis in May International Festival festival kicks off on May 1.

2020 Memphis in May International Festival Dates

Month-long Salute to Ghana: May 1-31, 2020

Beale Street Music Festival: May 1-3, 2020

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 13-16, 2020

Great American River Run: May 23, 2020