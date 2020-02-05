Drive-by shooting caught on Ring doorbell camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting in the middle of the day was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Video from the scene showed a SUV drive down Scottsdale Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday and someone inside open fire. They were aiming for a home with five people inside.

WREG's Melissa Moon went by the residence on Wednesday and said you could see bullet holes in the home. There was shattered glass in the window and damage to two cars parked out front.

A relative told her she's relieved no one was hurt.

"I thank God so much. That's my whole family."

She said three women were inside the home along with a man and two small children.

"Their momma put them in the closet and got on top of them."

She didn't know why the home was targeted, but is hoping the Ring doorbell camera will help police find the shooters.

Police believe the car involved in the shooting on Scottsdale was a 2005-2007, four-door silver or tan Yukon or Tahoe with tinted windows.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.