Man injured after shots fired near White Station High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say shots were fired Tuesday night near White Station High School in East Memphis.

Law enforcement says they received a call to the school around 9:30, just hours after the gym was packed full of students and families for a high school rivalry game. Witnesses reported about five shots fired.

A police report states one man heard bullets coming through his rear windshield and thought he had been shot, but he was only injured by broken glass.

Multiple witnesses listed in a police report indicated a black Dodge Charger with its lights off had driven toward Perkins, while someone inside fired several shots at a vehicle. Police have no suspect information available.

According to police, there were no lights on in the parking lot. "This parking lot needs lights," their report states.

Most students on campus Wednesday morning seemed unaware of the incident. WREG spoke with nearly a dozen students, most of whom had not heard about it.

One faculty member said off camera that the shots had occurred near the parking lot, after the basketball crowd had left. White Station administration was not allowed to provide any information to WREG.

Students at White Station are understandably very sensitive to gun violence. Last year, White Station High School football player Jack Luibel was lured to a church by men posing as a girl on a social app. He was shot and killed, and two suspects were charged with his murder.

Shelby County Schools gave WREG the following statement:

We are aware of an incident that occurred last night at White Station High School. Our Security team is working with law enforcement to investigate the situation.

In the below email to parents Wednesday afternoon, the school's principal said there was a small number of students on campus at the time of the incident.

Good Afternoon WSHS Parents, I wanted to let you know you may see our school in the local news today. SCS security and law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that happened last night after our basketball game. Fortunately, no one was injured; however, there were a small number of students on campus at the time. As I said, the situation is still under investigation, so I don’t have any other details to share. Safety is always our top priority at White Station, so I thought it was important for you to hear directly from me. If there is ever a situation involving the safety of our school, I always want to make sure you are informed. Please understand that I am not permitted to send official statements without receiving approval from SCS thus the delay today. We appreciate your continued partnership and support of White Station. Thank you and have a good evening.

If you know anything about this latest incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.