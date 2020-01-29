Live at 9: Slave Haven Underground Railroad, Hands Around 201, Tommy Castro & more

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum recognized

The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum has been recognized as one of the best places to visit in the country during Black History Month. Elaine Turner joins us to discuss the honor along with what the museum has planned for this special month.

Hands Around 201

Each year, members of the community gather to link hands and pray for the city of Memphis. Janet White talks about Hands Around 201 and what the event means to the community.

Saturday, February 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information call (901) 228-1587.

Watercooler Wednesday

Myron Mays, Latty and Todd Demers joins us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

Music with Tommy Castro

The International Blues Challenge is in full swing in Downtown Memphis. Barbara Newman with the I.B.C. joins us along with musician Tommy Castro to preview the event.