× Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car after fight over drug deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with her car after the pair got into a fight over a drug deal.

Hailey Mitchell told police that it all started when her boyfriend called her early Monday morning asking if she could drive him to a drug deal. She agreed, but on the way there they reportedly got into a fight about the deal.

The boyfriend grabbed the steering wheel and forced the car to come to a stop. He then got out and began walking southbound on Sycamore View.

That’s when Mitchell allegedly hit him with her car. The impact sent the man flying onto the front of her car, shattering the windshield.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.