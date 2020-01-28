× Two suspects connected to Tunica officer-involved shooting arrested in Minnesota

TUNICA, Miss. — Two suspects connected to Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Tunica have been arrested, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Jernard Black and Martrevious Sanders were taken into custody in Red Wing, Minnesota by the Minnesota Highway Patrol. The third suspect, Eric Brandon Jr., is still on the run.

According to reports, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of a Valero gas station on the corner of U.S. Highway 61 North and Delta Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A Tunica police officer happened to be on patrol in the area when he heard the gunfire. The officer turned onto Delta Street and headed toward the gas station.

While the officer was en route, he saw two people running towards his cruiser. One of them pointed a gun toward him. The officer shot at the suspect and hit him once.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, they found one man inside who had been shot several times. He was treated on the scene and then taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

The sheriff’s office issued warrants for Brandon, Black and Sanders. All three are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The individual involved in the situation on Delta Street was taken to Baptist DeSoto Medical Center.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the situation.