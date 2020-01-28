× Police: Midtown homeowner wakes up to find armed suspects in his bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after police say they broke into a man’s Midtown home and robbed him while he was still in bed.

The victim told police he was asleep inside his North Bellevue Boulevard home early Monday morning when he woke up to find three men inside his bedroom. At least two of the men were armed, he said.

One of the suspects then pointed a gun at the man and demanded he hand over his money. The victim reached underneath his bed, pulled out $340 and handed it to the suspects before they fled the scene.

The victim later learned that the suspects also took his Samsung TV.

While speaking with police, the victim stated he recognized one of the men from the neighborhood and identified him as Jacques Barnes. He was even able to tell them that Barnes usually hangs out in the area of Jefferson and Claybrook – the exact area where police found him and another man named Dennis Collins.

The victim positively identified both suspects as the ones who broke into his home. Both were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.