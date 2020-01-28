One man injured after Parkway Village shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a suspect who reportedly opened fire on a vehicle in Parkway Village, injuring one person.

The occupants of a white van told police they were about to turn northbound on Getwell Road from American Way when a gray Dodge Minivan pulled up behind them and started shooting. The bullets shattered the back and left side windows.

The suspect then drove away.

One of the occupants in the back of the white van was shot. He was taken to the hospital and then released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.