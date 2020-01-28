Mississippi woman who hadn’t been seen since 2017 found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The Walnut Police Department says Candice Gibson has been located and is fine.

WALNUT, Miss. — Family and friends of a missing Walnut, Mississippi, woman are frantic to find her.

No one in the small Tippah County town has seen Candice Marie Gibson since 2017, but her family didn't officially report her missing until Jan. 16 after believing she had moved to Arkansas.

Family and friends fear the worst has happened to the 37-year-old divorced mother of three children.

Tommy Spencer sobbed uncontrollably and was unable to stop trembling with emotion and fear for the safety of Gibson, his niece.

"Just find her, please," he said. "From the bottom of my heart, please."

Gibson was last seen in Walnut in 2017. She worked at a gas station on Highway 72.

Her former supervisor said Gibson couldn't stop talking about her children

"She was a good girl," Gibson's former supervisor Halley Miller said. "She loved her kids. She did everything for her kids. When she worked up there, it was always, 'The kids, the kids.'"

Police in Walnut were contacted by Gibson's family Jan. 16 after not hearing anything from her and believing she'd moved to Arkansas.

Police have issued a missing person's alert but so far had no luck.

"We've talked to law enforcement in Arkansas where we were told she was headed to," Walnut Police Sgt. Kevin Jeffcoat said. "We've tried a bunch of different avenues, and we're still not coming up with anybody that's had any contact with her whatsoever."

No one answered the door at the house in Walnut where Gibson lived before she was divorced and where WREG is told her ex-husband and children still live, and police said they've spoken with Gibson's ex-husband a few times.

Police are hoping someone will come forward with information on Gibson's whereabouts.

"There's nothing that points towards foul play, except for the fact that nobody knows where she is," Sgt. Jeffcoat said.

Gibson's friends agreed something just doesn't add up.

"You'd think she'd let her family know, 'I'm OK,' call, check on them," Halley Miller said. "Something's not right. Something's not right at all."