Grizzlies go wire to wire in win over Nuggets

Posted 11:04 pm, January 28, 2020, by
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Denver Nuggets 104-96 for their third straight win.

Ja Morant had 14 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 12 as Memphis led from start to finish.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points and blocked a career-high seven shots.

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 25 points and and 13 rebounds for his 22nd double-double in 28 games. Jerami Grant had 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets tried to cut into Memphis' lead.

