One dead in North Memphis triple shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a triple shooting in North Memphis on Monday, police said.

Officers found three victims at the corner of Mt. Olive and Pope Street. All were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Later in the evening, police said two victims were upgraded to non-critical condition, but one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not said anything but a possible motive but neighbors tell WREG they think it is gang related.

"The gangs basically done took over this neighborhood," one person said. People living in the area say the neighborhood is plagued with gang violence.

"I done ducked down a couple times when they come down here and shooting and all this stuff," another neighbor told WREG.

Police have not identified the victims of the shooting and there was not any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.