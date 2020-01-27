Bee farmer says 47 packages missing from Southaven post office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Durham's Bee Farm has shipped thousands of packages with the U.S. Postal Service in the last 20 years, but nothing like this has ever happened before.

Last Tuesday, 47 packages were lost between the Southaven Post Office where they dropped them off and the Memphis processing station where they should have been shipped.

"Literally every single package we sent out in a day is unaccounted for, and it’s not just us. We’ve talked to other people that shipped packages here that same day, and their packages are also unaccounted for," said owner Tim Durham.

WREG connected off camera with several other customers who lost packages that same day. It appears to be an isolated, specific events.

We reached out the U.S. Postal Service who said they're aware of the problem, but don't have any new information.

"It’s going to be very costly regardless," said Durham. "We’ve already had customers reaching out to us - they started reaching out last Friday - and so we have people that want their product.”

Despite the inconvenience and cost of re-shipping new products, Durham’s Bee Farm won’t let this surprising, isolated incident disrupt their business.

“They are outstanding. Very nice, I cannot say better things, but we still want to find resolution to this and find where that truck is.”

