MBI investigating Clarksdale officer-involved shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale that happened early Monday morning.

According to Coahoma County Sheriff Charles Jones, deputies were executing a search warrant in the 400 block of Florida Avenue around 6:30 a.m. He didn't specify what the warrant was for.

It's unclear exactly what happened next, but at some point, a deputy shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Friends of the suspect identified him only as Jelly.

“I don’t know the young man’s name. I forgot his name," said a neighbor.

Charlie Banks said he woke up to what sounded like fireworks and only realized someone had been shot after WREG informed him.

"I thought it was the New Year. I said, oh shoot, they burning fireworks at this time?” Banks said.

In September, WREG reported on another officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale only blocks from Monday's shooting.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Mississippi since Saturday. The first happened on Highway 51 in Coldwater, near State Highway 306 on Saturday. District Attorney John Champion says both the officer and the suspect were hit by gunfire. The officer was hit in the head but has been since released from the hospital.

On Sunday, a suspect was taken to the hospital after an incident in Tunica.

Emails requesting information from the MBI regarding Monday's shooting weren't returned.