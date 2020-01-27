Live at 9: Sheriff Bonner, Bill Haltom, faith and science & Devan Yanik

SCSO to hire 51 new deputies

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took over patrol duties in two areas of Shelby County that were de-annexed at the beginning of the new year. Sheriff Floyd Bonner discusses that, plus his plans for the new year.

Author Chat with Bill Haltom

In 1920, the 19th amendment guaranteed all American women the right to vote, but how well do you know Tennessee's role in that historic victory? Author Bill Haltom's new book "Why Can't Mother Vote" explores one of the men behind the movement.

Faith and science with Dr. Bill West

For the next several weeks, Doctor Bill West will challenge audiences to explore faith and science at Christ Church Memphis. He and Rev. Shane Stanford joins us to talk about the experience on Live at 9.

Music with Devan Yanik

It's not every day you get the chance to hear some great music from local, talented artists in an intimate setting, but that will be the case in this unique songwriters showcase set for this weekend. The man behind the event Stephen Michael and Devan Yanik join us to talk about the unique experience.