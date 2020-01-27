× Kobe Bryant fans petition to change NBA logo to honor Lakers legend

(CNN) — Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans are calling on the NBA to update its logo to honor Kobe Bryant following the basketball great’s tragic death.

Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

The group was flying to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game in which Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” creator Nick M wrote on the Change.org petition.

He added that he hoped ” … our dream does come true and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo.”

The petition had amassed over 280,000 signatures Monday.

The current NBA logo was designed by Alan Siegel. It features the silhouette of Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West.

Except for a small change to the font, which was introduced in 2017, the NBA has used its iconic tri-color logo since 1971.

CNN had reached out to the NBA for comment.

Bryant retired from the NBA in April 2016 after a profilic career spanning two decades. The 41-year-old shooting guard, nicknamed “Black Mamba,” earned five NBA titles, was named MVP of the NBA Finals twice and won two Olympic golds.

As an 18-time All-Star selection he transcended the sport to become one of the most iconic athletes of his generation.

After news Bryant’s death broke, the league released a statement sending condolences to his wife and family.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary … But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.”

