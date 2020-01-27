Human remains ID’d as Arkansas woman; boyfriend charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human remains found over the weekend in Hazen, Arkansas have been positively identified as those of a missing Cross County woman and a man has been charged, according to the sheriff of Prairie County, Arkansas.

Christy Rooks was last seen in mid-January leaving her boyfriend's house in Hazen, which is about an hour from Wynne.

Rooks’ car was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol in Cabot on Friday.

Police say information tied to her disappearance led law enforcement to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past couple of days.

Rooks' remains were recovered from a field Saturday and positively identified on Monday.

"I just stumbled upon what looked like a grave and I told the guys 'I think this is it' and that's where we found her," Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman said.

Rooks’ boyfriend, Earl Parks, was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm. Authorities say they found it suspicious when he reported her missing.

Parks has a criminal record and due to his relationship with Rooks, he became a person of interest.

WREG spoke with Parks' neighbors who say they did not think the two had any issues.

"The girl would come down and see him once in a while and he would go see her," one neighbor said. "I didn't know that they had any problems at all but evidently they did."

Several local, state and federal agencies were involved in the search for Rooks but they will not say where she was killed.

