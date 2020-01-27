Burglars fire shot at Bethel Grove homeowner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair a thieves, in a black sedan, who fired a shot a homeowner during a burglary last Friday in Bethel Grove.

Investigators said the homeowner interrupted the burglars in the 2500 block of Larose and that's when one of them tried to shoot the homeowner with his own gun.

"That's bad, that's bad. That's terrible. We just have to look out for each other," said Davis Thornton.

Police were able to get surveillance video from a camera outside Thornton's house. They said the video shows an older black Sedan casing the area and two guys getting out of the Sedan and walking toward the victim's house.

Police said a neighbor across the street spotted the burglars breaking into the home through a side window and alerted the homeowner.

"Oh, she was good. Great. We need more people like that," said Thornton.

Police said the burglars made off with more than $50,000 in jewelry.

The victim said one of the burglars dropped his cell phone with his picture on the screen saver and said police may have lifted finger prints off his gun.

If you know anything that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.