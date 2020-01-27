Bartlett announces spring construction projects and road closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Bartlett announced a series of construction projects and road closures on Monday afternoon that will begin in February.

The city will be closing a number of roads and walkways between mid-February and mid-April.

Starting in February, construction will begin on phase two of the Fletcher Creek Walking trail project which will close parts of Brother Boulevard.

Later that month, a drainage project will begin on Third Road resulting in some closures along Appling Road.

There are series of other road closures starting in late March and mid April. WREG has obtained photos of the plans and put them into a gallery below.