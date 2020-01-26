Two dead after a car accident in southwest Memphis

Posted 10:58 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 11:00PM, January 26, 2020

Fire department crews work to free trapped victims at South Third and Raines Road on Sunday night. (photo courtesy Bill Adelman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an car accident in southwest Memphis on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm two people were killed in a two car accident at South Third and West Raines Road.

The two victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center and were later pronounced dead.

Police have not said what caused the accident or if any charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

