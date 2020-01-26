MBI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tunica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people connected to Sunday morning's officer-involved shooting.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, they are looking for Eric Brandon Jr., Jernard Black and Martrevious Black. All three are charged in the incident that happened Sunday morning.

The release says sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of a Valero gas station on the corner of U.S. Highway 61 North and Delta Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A Tunica police officer happened to be on patrol in the area when he heard the gunfire. The officer turned on to Delta Street and headed towards the gas station.

While the officer was en route, he saw two individuals running towards his cruiser. One of the individuals pointed a gun towards him. The officer shot at the suspect and hit him once.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, they found one man inside who had been shot several times. He was treated on the scene and then taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

The sheriff's office issued warrants for Brandon, Black and Sanders. All three are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The individual involved in the situation on Delta Street was taken to Baptist DeSoto Medical Center.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the situation. At this time, investigators are not identifying the person involved in the situation on Delta Street or the officer involved in the shooting.

Residents WREG spoke with say they are uneasy after the situation.

"I hope we have some sort of press release so I can at least find out if I need to play my gun under the bed," one woman said. "Because I got one and I know how to use it."

This is one of three officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi in the last three days. An officer in Coldwater was shot in the head while performing a traffic stop. The officer in that shooting is okay.

Another officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Coahoma county.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.