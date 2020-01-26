Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 people killed in helicopter crash

Posted 1:37 pm, January 26, 2020, by , and , Updated at 04:59PM, January 27, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBA legend Kobe Bryant is one of nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

The aircraft went down near Calabasas and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed.

According to WREG’s sister station in Los Angeles, it happened around 10 a.m.

Related Story
Police scold TMZ for reporting Kobe Bryant’s death before families could be notified

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department originally reported on twitter five people were killed, but later said the flight manifest proved there was nine people on board.

ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Bryant and his daughter were heading to to a travel basketball game with one of Gianna’s teammates and that teammate’s parent when the crash happened.

Tony Altobelli told CNN his brother, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; John’s daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were killed in the crash. Altobelli was a former assistant baseball coach at the University of Houston, the school said.

Alyssa and and Gianna were teammates, Tony Altobelli said.

The news of Bryant’s death shook the country. His last tweet, to Lebron James, is going viral. He congratulated James after James passed his record on scoring during a single game.

The National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement saying “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.”

 

Memphis Tigers’ head coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Grizzlies shared their thoughts on twitter.

 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Bryant is a former professional basketball legend and spent his entire 20-year career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted to the NBA out of high school. Before he retired in 2016, he earned two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball, won five NBA championships and is third on the NBA all-time scoring list.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.