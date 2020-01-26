Free tax prep services for Memphians starts Monday

This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form for 2018 in New York. It’s the first year that taxpayers will be filing under the massive tax law overhaul pushed through by the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is partnering with United Way Mid-South to help people file their taxes.

Mayor Jim Strickland said on Facebook residents can call 211 starting Monday to schedule a meeting.

People who make less than $55,000 a year are eligible to get help with their taxes.

Strickland says they were able to help Memphians with $12.2 million in refunds, which averages over $1,140, and $4.5 million in earned income tax credits last year.

