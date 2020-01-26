× Another inmate found dead at Parchman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sunflower County Coroner confirms another inmate was found dead at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman, on Saturday morning.

Coroner Heather Burton said in a statement Joshua Norman was found hanging in his cell during a security check in Unit 29 around 11:15 a.m.

Burton noted that she does not believe foul play was involved.

Norman’s official cause of death is pending while investigators wait for the autopsy results.

This is the most recent death within the Mississippi prison system. Another inmate was found dead in Unit 29 by an apparent suicide in his one-man cell.

