× Razorbacks take down TCU in Big 12/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mason Jones scored 20 points and Desi Sills added 18 to lead Arkansas to a 78-67 win over TCU in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game.

The Razorbacks (15-4) led for the final 35 minutes of the game, though TCU didn’t trail by double digits until late in the second half.

Sills’ 11 points in the first half helped open the lead and Jones, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had all but one of his 20 in the second half to help keep it.

TCU (13-6) committed 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to nine Arkansas points and a 33-29 lead for the Razorbacks at halftime.