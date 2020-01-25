Police: Man killed in Hickory Hill was an attempted robbery suspect

Posted 9:29 am, January 25, 2020, by , and , Updated at 05:23PM, January 25, 2020
Data pix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police confirm a man shot and killed in Hickory Hill on Saturday morning was the suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home on Ridgehill Road, off Hickory Hill Road, around 8 a.m. They found a man dead at the scene.

Police confirmed on twitter the man was shot during an attempted armed robbery and he was the suspect. There will not be any charges filed in the case.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The man has not been identified at this time.

 

Google Map for coordinates 35.030447 by -89.867798.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.