Police: Man killed in Hickory Hill was an attempted robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police confirm a man shot and killed in Hickory Hill on Saturday morning was the suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home on Ridgehill Road, off Hickory Hill Road, around 8 a.m. They found a man dead at the scene.

Police confirmed on twitter the man was shot during an attempted armed robbery and he was the suspect. There will not be any charges filed in the case.

This shooting was found to have occurred during an attempted robbery where the armed robber was shot. All evidence was presented to the District Attorney General's Office and it was determined that no criminal charges will be filed at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 25, 2020

The man has not been identified at this time.