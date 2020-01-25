× Bulldogs fall short against Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Brady Manek scored 18 points to help Oklahoma defeat Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Alondes Williams added 13 points for the Sooners in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State scoring leader Reggie Perry scored seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. Oklahoma led by a point in the closing seconds. Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn’t get another shot off.