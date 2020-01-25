× Authorities find human remains, possibly linked to missing Cross County woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human remains found near Hazen, Arkansas could be missing Cross County woman Christy Rooks.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed on their website human remains were found in a crude grave site just north of Hazen.

State forensics experts are working to identify the remains.

Police say information tied to her disappearance led law enforcement to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days.

Rooks’ car was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol in Cabot on Friday.

Rooks’ boyfriend, Earl Parks, is in police custody and being questioned. He has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

This investigation is still underway.