Authorities find human remains, possibly linked to missing Cross County woman

Posted 4:43 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 09:39PM, January 25, 2020

Christy Lynn Rooks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human remains found near Hazen, Arkansas could be missing Cross County woman Christy Rooks.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed on their website human remains were found in a crude grave site just north of Hazen.

State forensics experts are working to identify the remains.

Police say information tied to her disappearance led law enforcement to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days.

Rooks’ car was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol in Cabot on Friday.

Rooks’ boyfriend, Earl Parks, is in police custody and being questioned. He has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

This investigation is still underway.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.