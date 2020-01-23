× Woman indicted on charge of hitting, killing boyfriend with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with a car and killed him.

Marlardotto Harris was killed Oct. 16, 2019, in the 3100 block of Beauchamp. His girlfriend, Veneis Ford, was charged with second-degree murder.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says that at around 3 a.m. that morning, Ford hit her boyfriend’s car and then hit him, pinning him against her house.

Harris was pronounced dead on the scene. The DA’s office said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Ford told Memphis Police that she hit Harris after they got into an argument in the driveway of their home.

Ford claimed that when she rolled the window of her car down, Harris had grabbed her by the hair and pulled almost 10 braids from her head.

That’s when Ford drove forward, hitting Harris.

Ford told police that she only meant to hit Harriss’ car.