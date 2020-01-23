‘He’s going to cut me off:’ Wife of man hurt in I-40 shooting shares story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The wife of a man who was injured in an interstate shooting says she was on the phone with her husband while shots were fired into his vehicle Wednesday night.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said her husband was a victim of road rage in the shooting on Interstate 40 near Whitten Road.

"It was road rage," she said. "He said 'oh my God, they're going to hit me'."

She said they were having their regular phone call while he drove home from work. Suddenly, he told her, "He's going to cut me off."

Seconds later, he told her he had been shot.

The woman said her husband, who is a former Army Ranger, drove himself to the Appling Farms Police precinct while she called 911 and explained what happened.

The bullet narrowly missed him and was later found lodged in a headrest. Fragments of that bullet and pieces of broken glass still hit him in his eye.

He underwent surgery on Thursday and is expected to be okay.

His wife gave a piece of advice to other drivers who might experience road rage or erratic drivers.

"Take the high road," she said. "Save yourself first."

This is the second reported highway shooting in Memphis in 2020. There were 46 highway shooting incidents in 2019, Memphis Police said.