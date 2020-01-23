Uber Eats driver pistol-whipped, carjacked by men hiding in backseat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are searching for two men responsible for stealing a car from an Uber Eats driver.

Ryan McDaniel, an Army veteran who’s been delivering for Uber Eats for the last six months, said he was working in Fox Meadows around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He said he got out of his car on Clarke Road near Winchester to verify an address when the suspects slipped inside his backseat.

McDaniel said he didn’t suspect anything until he went to turn on the engine.

“A guy put a gun to my head," McDaniel said. "He told me, ‘Don’t move. Give me your keys, your wallet, your phone.’ He said, ‘I just want you to know, I’m taking your car, too.'"

McDaniel said the suspect hit him when he tried turning around to get a look at the suspects.

“He had pistol-whipped me against the side of my head," he said. "Not very hard, so I don’t know if he’s been working out or not, but obviously to me it didn’t seem like he was working out."

After the loss of his car, McDaniel had to walk about 10 miles home in chilly conditions.

“I felt like I couldn’t walk anymore,” he said.

But then Thursday afternoon, he got word that his vehicle had been found, which police confirmed to WREG.

McDaniel’s phone pinged to a Walmart in Hickory Hill, where police believe it may be inside a phone kiosk. McDaniel said he still hasn’t gotten it back.