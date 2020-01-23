Two juveniles arrested after woman shot while trying to recover stolen SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been arrested after a woman was shot in South Memphis while trying to get her stolen SUV back.

The teens - ages 16 and 17- were not identified by police since they are minors. Authorities also did not say what they were charged with.

According to police, a woman and her husband were trying to retrieve a stolen 2006 Xterra at 283 W. McKellar Avenue when a man in a red vehicle began shooting at them.

The woman was hit and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Police say she has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Officers were dispatched to South Parkway and Third, but eventually found the victims at E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

A resident on West McKellar Avenue spoke to WREG's Melissa Moon on Thursday and said she returned home to find officers searching for shell casing in her yard and the one next door.

Hours before that, she said she called authorities about a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the same vacant home.

Others on the street said they didn't see or hear anything.