MPD cancels City Watch for two missing boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has cancelled the City Watch issued for two missing boys.

Memphis Police say Ashtin and Cleveon Marshall have returned home safely.

Ashtin and Cleveon were reported missing from the 3600 block of Timberline Drive on Wednesday.

Memphis Police said the boys left home going to school. The school showed them present, but they did not come home after school.