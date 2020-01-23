× Memphis City Council calls for citywide moment of silence for 3 children killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council has asked the entire community to join in a moment of silence Sunday to remember the lives of three children killed in Memphis this week.

The city council asked for people in the Memphis area to pause at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 to remember 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and 10-year-old Jadon Knox.

Knox was killed in a drive-by shooting in Orange Mound while playing in his yard Sunday evening. Luckett and Boyd were killed in a possible drive-by shooting the next day in Hickory Hill.

“The Council encourages the entire citizenry to remain steadfast in their prayers for these families affected by these tragic events and urge continued prayer against the violence that is invading our community and eroding our peace,” the city council’s statement said.

No arrests have been made any either of the shootings. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

During the citywide moment of silence, the city council encouraged the community “to pray for the protection of all citizens against those lawless individuals who are a plague on our society.”