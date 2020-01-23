Man accused of attacking Midtown coffee shop owner with chair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked a Midtown coffee shop owner with his fists and a chair.

The victim told authorities it all began after three men entered Bluff City Coffee at 945 S. Cooper and became "difficult" with one of his employees.

He asked all three of them to leave, and that's when 19-year-old Money O'Bryant allegedly threw a chair at him, striking him in the hand and back.

O'Bryant then allegedly hit him multiple times in the face, back and body with his fists.

Officers said they found O'Bryant a couple of blocks away the next day and charged him with aggravated assault.

Virginia Houston, who said she is a longtime friend of O'Bryant, spoke with WREG at the home where O'Bryant was arrested. She said O'Bryant told her a hostile confrontation started the violent incident.

"I was talking to him on the phone yesterday and he was like, 'I don't see why I got arrested!'" Houston said.

The owner of the coffee shop said there was no hostile confrontation.

O'Bryant’s loved ones admitted he has a quick temper, but they want him kept safe.

Public records show O'Bryant is out of jail and is due to appear in court next Thursday.