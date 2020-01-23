Live at 9: Inspired Women Inspire, Harlem Globetrotters, Half High Beef & Memphissippi Sounds

Posted 10:49 am, January 23, 2020, by

Inspired Women Inspire

Veda Ajamu and Sharolyn Payton are coming together to help inspire other women.

Click here for more information

Data pix.

The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the Bluff City and they're looking to set a new Guinness World Record. Scooter Christensen has a preview of what's to come during the event.

Get tickets here

Data pix.

Half High Beef

When you go to the grocery store do you know what to look for to get the healthiest and tastiest cut of beef? Rancher Mike Russell with Half High Beef joins us in the kitchen to help sort things out.

Data pix.

Memphissippi Sounds

Memphissippi Sounds bring their unique sound to Live at 9 and the International Blues Challenge.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.