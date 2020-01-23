Live at 9: Inspired Women Inspire, Harlem Globetrotters, Half High Beef & Memphissippi Sounds

Inspired Women Inspire

Veda Ajamu and Sharolyn Payton are coming together to help inspire other women.

The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the Bluff City and they're looking to set a new Guinness World Record. Scooter Christensen has a preview of what's to come during the event.

Half High Beef

When you go to the grocery store do you know what to look for to get the healthiest and tastiest cut of beef? Rancher Mike Russell with Half High Beef joins us in the kitchen to help sort things out.

Memphissippi Sounds

Memphissippi Sounds bring their unique sound to Live at 9 and the International Blues Challenge.