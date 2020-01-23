SCS advisor arrested on child pornography charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A licensed educator was arrested after he was allegedly caught with child pornography, and he's now on paid leave.
On Jan. 8, investigators with the Memphis Police Department received numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to a single Google account. They said the subscriber, registered as Patrick Albano of Memphis, had uploaded more than 100 images to the Google server.
Additional images were reportedly discovered after police executed a search warrant.
Former Shelby County Schools students such as Alexiss Anderson were shocked to hear that 30-year-old Albano, an SCS instructional support advisor, was arrested for having child porn.
"Teachers are just people, so you never really know what's going on in somebody's personal life because they don't show that at work. But there's no way that you could have really known."
The images were of male and female children between the ages of 10 and 15 who were engaged in sexual activities.
After a nearly month-long investigation, Albano was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
On Thursday, WREG reached out to the Shelby County School District to see if he is a teacher at one of their schools. They replied with the following statement:
"Patrick Albano was placed on paid administrative leave effective on January 23, 2020. This is standard District procedure while matters are being investigated. Appropriate action will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation. Mr. Albano works as an Instructional Support Advisor. He supported school staff but did not work directly with students. Safety is our top priority, and we always take any report involving allegations against employees very seriously."
A social media profile that appears to belong to Albano suggested he may be employed at Soulsville Charter School. That school released a statement saying that information is false.
"The person in question hasn’t worked at The Soulsville Charter School in many years," the statement read. "It’s unfortunate that one of his social media accounts has not been updated to reflect that. Our thoughts are with any children and families that may have been affected by this, but it has been years since we have been in contact with him."
When looking into Albano's past, WREG did not find prior arrests in Memphis or any reports to the state for misconduct.
Memphis Police Lt. James Taylor over the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says his unit of 4 sergeants receives up to 7 tips a day regarding potential predators online. He says parents must be proactive when it comes to their children's safety online.
"There's not really anyway that you could know," Taylor said. "You could have a teacher, a doctor, a police officer. You just don't know."